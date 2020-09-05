Kisan Rail set to chug to Delhi on September 10 with Anantapur fruits

CP Venugopal By

ANANTAPUR: Kisan Rail will chug off from Anantapur to Delhi on September 10 transporting thousands of tonnes of horticulture produce from the district, giving much relief to the farmers of the district. By road, it will take nearly a week for the produce to reach Delhi, one of the biggest markets for Anantapur fruits.

With many farmers in Anantapur diverting to horticulture crops in a big way and cultivating various fruits in 2.08 lakh hectares in the district, on an average 52 lakh to 56 lakh metric tonnes of fruits are being produced every year. Papaya, sweet lime, banana, water melon, muskmelon, pomegranate, and kheera are mainly cultivated by Anantapur farmers. Most of them are exported to Delhi, Pune and different South Indian cities.

Out of the 54 lakh tonnes of fruits, 14 lakh tonnes are exported to North India, especially Delhi, while 20-25 lakh tonnes are exported to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka and around 10 lakh tonnes to Telangana. Some 3 lakh to 5 lakh tonnes are marketed within the State.

Owing to better quality, demand for fruits produced in Anantapur district is increasing every year. Farmers and traders form the district are having good business ties with traders in Delhi and every year during harvesting season, fruits are exported to Delhi in trucks and financial transactions are settled online. It is estimated that on an average 100 trucks leave the district every day. Now, even tomatoes cultivated in Anantapur are being exported to the Delhi market.

However, as the trucks are taking 4-7 days to reach Delhi from Anantapur, the quality of perishable commodities is getting affected, which in turn affecting the price, leading to loss to farmers. Now, with Kisan Rail, the issue is expected to get resolved.

When the farmers brought their problem to the notice of Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, he decided to utilise the ‘Kisan Rail’ scheme announced in the 2020-21 Union Budget and directed the horticulture department officials to write a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking permission and the PMO responded positively. Later, the MP held discussions with Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) regarding Kisan Rail and they agreed. After holding a zoom conference with railway officials, farmers, traders and local MLAs days ago, an action plan was drafted.

Finally, the Ministry of Railway agreed to run Kisan Rail on September 10. In the first phase, it was decided to transport 500 metric tonnes of horticulture produce. It is expected that a 22-wagon train will leave with horticulture produce from Anantapur on September 10. Loading of wagons will commence on September 9.

Kisan Rail will cut short the journey time from Anantapur to Delhi, said district collector Gandham Chandrudu and added that it will help in marketing the produce in time for optimum price, while reducing wastage. Earlier, bananas were transported to Mumbai in freight trains for exporting them to the Gulf countries through a private company.

