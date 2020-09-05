STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some tourism activities set to resume in Andhra Pradesh

Further it was also instructed to reopen all museums and protected monuments including forts, heritage structures and other tourist destinations. 

A view of Belum Caves in Kurnool district. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a span of five months, tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh are ready to welcome people from Saturday, said Minister for Culture, Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao here on Friday. 

The state government has directed chief executive officer of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Pravin Kumar to resume a few tourism activities from September 5.  

Further it was also instructed to reopen all museums and protected monuments including forts, heritage structures and other tourist destinations. 

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the tourist locations are ready with safety and hygiene measures. The staff in APTDC hotels and tourist locations were trained on safety and hygiene measures. The state government has issued guidelines to Information and Communication Clubs and Tourism Development of India.

“Social distancing and wearing of masks are made mandatory at all the tourist sites as per the advisory given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” said Kumar. 

The tourism sector incurred a loss of over `50 crore in the past five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

