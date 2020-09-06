STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

12 new seed varieties developed from Agricultural University

Addressing a press conference at ANGRAU here, he said that the university developed the new seed varieties for the benefit of the farming community.  

Published: 06th September 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Seeds, Seed germination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Vice-Chancellor A Vishnuvardhan Reddy has announced development of 12 new varieties of paddy, foxtail millet, finger millet, red gram, chickpea and sugarcane. 

Addressing a press conference at ANGRAU here, he said that the university developed the new seed varieties for the benefit of the farming community.  

The new varieties include BPT 2411 Sasya, BPT 2782 Bhavati, NLR 4001 (IET 25273), Siri Nellore, NLR 40054 (IET 23194) and Nellore Sugandha paddy, SIA 3222 Garuda and SIA 3223 Renadu foxtail millet, PR 1045 Gowthami finger millet, LRG 105 Krishna, TRG 59 Tirupati, Kandi-159 red gram,  Bengal gram (NBeG 452), Nandyal gram-452, 2009A (Co A 14321), Early Vasista, 2009A 252 (Co A 14323) and Naveen. 

ANGRAU research wing submitted the details of crop duration and the best season to cultivate the new varieties, average yield and tolerance to pests and diseases, the Vice-Chancellor said.  

​ANGRAU Director of Research T Giridhara Krishna, Technical Secretary K Gurava Reddy, PRO T Gopi Krishna and others were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ANGRAU
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp