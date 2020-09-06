12 new seed varieties developed from Agricultural University

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) Vice-Chancellor A Vishnuvardhan Reddy has announced development of 12 new varieties of paddy, foxtail millet, finger millet, red gram, chickpea and sugarcane.

Addressing a press conference at ANGRAU here, he said that the university developed the new seed varieties for the benefit of the farming community.

The new varieties include BPT 2411 Sasya, BPT 2782 Bhavati, NLR 4001 (IET 25273), Siri Nellore, NLR 40054 (IET 23194) and Nellore Sugandha paddy, SIA 3222 Garuda and SIA 3223 Renadu foxtail millet, PR 1045 Gowthami finger millet, LRG 105 Krishna, TRG 59 Tirupati, Kandi-159 red gram, Bengal gram (NBeG 452), Nandyal gram-452, 2009A (Co A 14321), Early Vasista, 2009A 252 (Co A 14323) and Naveen.

ANGRAU research wing submitted the details of crop duration and the best season to cultivate the new varieties, average yield and tolerance to pests and diseases, the Vice-Chancellor said.

​ANGRAU Director of Research T Giridhara Krishna, Technical Secretary K Gurava Reddy, PRO T Gopi Krishna and others were also present on the occasion.