STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probe into cheating Nellore devotee of  Rs 1.44 crore begins

The two were related to vendor Hymavathi, who allegedly cheated the devotee. Azad said the probe was started as per the directive of Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Joint Commissioner of Endowments Azad on Saturday began a probe into the allegation of duping a devotee from Nellore of Rs 1.44 crore promising gold biscuits of Simhachalam temple, using forged documents. Speaking to mediapersons, Azad said two outsourcing employees of Simhachalam Devasthanam, Sekhar and Madhu, were suspended as their names cropped up during the preliminary enquiry.

The two were related to vendor Hymavathi, who allegedly cheated the devotee. Azad said the probe was started as per the directive of Endowments Minister V Srinivasa Rao. The devasthanam EO received a complaint on September 1 from Sravani, a devotee from Nellore, stating that she made a payment of Rs 1.44 crore to Hymavathi in lieu of gold biscuits of temple. She said in the complaint  that the promised gold was not yet delivered to her. 

Azad said since transactions were done online, they have decided to complain to cyber crime police also. “We have found transactions of Rs 5 to 7 lakh during the preliminary enquiry. The complainant said her husband was working in ISRO as technician and paid around Rs 1 crore cash to the accused and the rest through bank transactions,” Azad said. He clarified that the temple has no connection with Hymavathi. 

During earlier visits to the temple, Sravani came in contact with the accused who arranged darshan for her family. She believed that they were devasthanam employees and fell into their trap. To a question, Azad said Sravani was yet to lodge a police complaint. The complainant said Rs 1.08 crore was  paid in cash to Hymavathi. Sravani’s husband said they had procured money from their relatives. 

Meanwhile, the officials asked the complainant to send the alleged invoice of devasthanam so that they can send it to the forensic lab for checking its authenticity. He said they would also enquire where the “fake invoice” was printed. The officials have recovered mobile phones of the two outsourcing employees to verify the call data. He said there was no delay in taking action on the complaint. The first complaint was received on September 1 and the second on September 3. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joint Commissioner of Endowments Simhachalam Devasthanam
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp