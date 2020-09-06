STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 infections again in Andhra

1,00,880 active cases remain even as 10,825 persons test positive in a day, mortality rate below 0.9 per cent.

Published: 06th September 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for Covid-19 in Tirupati.

A tuberculosis patient being tested for Covid-19 in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Daily recoveries outnumbered new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,00,880. Against 10,825 new infections emerging in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, as many as 11,941 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals across the state. Also, Andhra Pradesh has now conducted more than 40 lakh tests.

The slight increase in the daily cases was attributed to the surge in the number of samples tested on the day. In the 24 hours till Saturday 9 am, 69,623 samples were tested against 59,919 in the corresponding period till Friday 9 am, according to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room. Along with East Godavari and Nellore, Kadapa, Prakasam and West Godavari too recorded a spike of over the 1,000 new cases.

With 1,399 cases, the cumulative tally in East Godavari district crossed the 65,000-mark; 1,039 more testing positive saw the overall cases in Kadapa district go past 30,000. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam, where over 40,000 people have tested positive so far, saw an addition of 765 infections to its tally. On the brighter side, the recoveries are improving and the number of deaths in a day is reducing, bringing down the mortality rate to 0.89 per cent (as on Saturday).

The 11,941 patients getting cured on Saturday took the total number of recoveries to 3.82 lakh, leaving active cases at a little over one lakh. As many as 71 more patients succumbed to the virus. Nellore recorded 13 casualties, Anantapur and West Godavari eight each, Chittoor and Guntur seven each, Vizianagaram six, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam five each in , four in Krishna, three in Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam two each and East Godavari one. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp