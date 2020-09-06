Recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 infections again in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Daily recoveries outnumbered new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,00,880. Against 10,825 new infections emerging in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, as many as 11,941 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals across the state. Also, Andhra Pradesh has now conducted more than 40 lakh tests.

The slight increase in the daily cases was attributed to the surge in the number of samples tested on the day. In the 24 hours till Saturday 9 am, 69,623 samples were tested against 59,919 in the corresponding period till Friday 9 am, according to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room. Along with East Godavari and Nellore, Kadapa, Prakasam and West Godavari too recorded a spike of over the 1,000 new cases.

With 1,399 cases, the cumulative tally in East Godavari district crossed the 65,000-mark; 1,039 more testing positive saw the overall cases in Kadapa district go past 30,000. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam, where over 40,000 people have tested positive so far, saw an addition of 765 infections to its tally. On the brighter side, the recoveries are improving and the number of deaths in a day is reducing, bringing down the mortality rate to 0.89 per cent (as on Saturday).

The 11,941 patients getting cured on Saturday took the total number of recoveries to 3.82 lakh, leaving active cases at a little over one lakh. As many as 71 more patients succumbed to the virus. Nellore recorded 13 casualties, Anantapur and West Godavari eight each, Chittoor and Guntur seven each, Vizianagaram six, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam five each in , four in Krishna, three in Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam two each and East Godavari one.