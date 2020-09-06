STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registration a must for tourism service providers in Andhra Pradesh

This will provide a simple mechanism for registration of tourism trade similar to the procedure in other states. 

The government will collect statistical information from service providers and establish a database of tourism.

The government will collect statistical information from service providers and establish a database of tourism.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With no specific mechanism to register the tourism trade operators, which is essential for maintenance of statistical information required for planning and development of tourism in the state, the State government had decided to formulate the AP Tourism Trade (Registration and Facilitation) Guidelines, 2020 for registration of service providers.

 

The government, by registering the service providers, aims at improving service standards and offer best quality tourism services, promote and facilitate tourism trade through marketing channels of the tourism department and facilitate establishment of industry linkages with tourism departments of other states, national and international renowned travel and tourism players, travel and tourism related associations and societies.

Simultaneously, the government will collect statistical information from service providers and establish a database of tourism for planning and development of tourism. 

Proposing to formulate the AP Tourism Trade (Registration and Facilitation) Guidelines, 2020 for registration of service provider in a GO issued by Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, the tourism department said that AP is having numerous advantages for tourism, including the country’s second longest coastline, perennial rivers, scenic expanse of backwaters, places of religious importance,

Buddhist sites, forests, heritage sites, forts and hill stations. 

“AP emerged as one of the most visited destinations in the country and to meet this growing demand and to position the State as a premier tourist destination, it is important to improve the standards of tourism and to strengthen the tourist ecosystem by establishing better industry linkages,’’ the GO said.

AP Tourism Trade
