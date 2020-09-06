STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six arrested, Non-Duty Paid liquor worth Rs 21.65 lakh seized in Guntur

The district police have arrested six persons for illegally transporting 9,096 NDPL bottles worth Rs 21.65 lakh in a water tanker. The police also confiscated a car and water tanker. 

Published: 06th September 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni examines the stock of NDPL seized at Munugodu village in Amaravathi mandal.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni examines the stock of NDPL seized at Munugodu village in Amaravathi mandal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district police have arrested six persons for illegally transporting 9,096 NDPL bottles worth Rs 21.65 lakh in a water tanker. The police also confiscated a car and water tanker. The accused have been identifed as K Nagamalleswara Rao, B Krishna, K Venu Babu, B Venkaiah, P Gopi Nagaraju and V Venkata Rao. 

Addressing newsmen on Saturday, Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said acting on a tip off, the police have seized the highest cache of NDPL till now. He said that prime accused Nagamalleswara Rao operated from Vijayasai Women’s PG Hostel at Gachibowli in Hyderabad for the past three years. He also used to supply drinking water by a water tanker. 

Explaining the modus operandi, the SP said when Nagamalleswara Rao lost all his savings during the lockdown, he hatched a plan to earn money by selling non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) in Andhra Pradesh. 
He befriended one B Krishna and they together bought 60 cases of brandy worth Rs 3 lakh and sold the stock within a few days for a profit of Rs 1.5 lakh. 

Greed taking the better of them, the duo decided to buy NDPL bottles and went to Hyderabad on September 1. They collected an amount of Rs 13 lakh. When the Metro Wine Shop refused to sell them liquor worth Rs 13 lakh, one Naveen assured to do the needful for a commission of Rs 8,000. They purchased 9,096 liquor bottles by paying Rs 12.39 lakh and transported the liquor to Hyderabad outskirts and then loaded the liquor bottles into the water tanker. 

When they reached Pondugala check-post, the accused changed the route following intensive police checking, Vishal Gunni said. They reached Munugodu village on September 3 night via Suryapet, Kodad and Garikapadu check-posts and asked one of their friends V Venkateswara Rao to keep an eye on the liquor bottles, while they visited Abburu village in Sattenapalli mandal in Guntur district. 

On a suspicion, the police reached the water tanker and on examining it, recovered 9,096 liquor bottles and seized the vehicle. Krishna, Venu Babu, Venkata Rao and Nagaraju returned in a car and Nagamalleswara Rao, Ashok and Naveen on a motorcycle to the waiting arms of the police, the SP said. 

Guntur Urban police file 198 cases, arrest 331

The Guntur urban district police has filed 198 cases and arrested 331 accused involved in illegal transportation of liquor. The police booked 22 cases against locally-made arrack, seized 2,460 litres of liquor bottles, including 90 beer bottles, 1,098 750 ml liquor bottles, 54 375 ml liquor bottles, 8,735 180 ml liquor bottles in Guntur urban district.

The Guntur rural district police registered 486 cases and 804 accused were arrested up to August 31. They seized 676.50 litres of arrack, 485 litres of fermented jaggery wash, 12,761 NDPL bottles, 37.93 litres of beer bottles, 219.82 litres of IMFL and a total of 69,538 liquor bottles in Guntur rural district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Police
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp