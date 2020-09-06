STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripartite pact will be made among farmers, Discoms, government: Botcha Satyanarayana

Satyanarayana also ruled out the possibility of elections due to one nation-one poll in the next two-three years, as claimed by the TDP.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the state government has taken a decision to introduce ‘YSR free agricultural power’ by implementing direct benefit transfer (DBT) of power subsidy to farmers only after thoroughly examining all aspects and felt that it would be beneficial to the State.

He criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stating that the latter was making baseless allegations. In a press meet at the YSRC party’s central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, the minister said, “The decision was taken only after the energy department studied all the aspects of the programme. We are not doing it just because the Centre proposed the reforms. We are doing it as it will benefit our state. When the decision was taken in the recent Cabinet meeting, ministers including myself asked how it would be implemented so that farmers don’t stand to lose the benefits. Only after the department gave its plan to ensure the same, we approved it.”

He further said that a tripartite agreement would be made among the farmers, the discoms and the government.

“The escrow accounts created for the farmers will be credited with the subsidy amount by the government and the discoms will get the money directly without any deviation. No farmer will have to pay anything nor will he/she lose connection. The discoms will install the meters and farmers need not pay a penny. If more transmission network and infrastructure has to be developed, it will be done by the discoms. Unauthorised connections will be regularised. New applications will also be considered. So, what is the problem here for TDP to raise a hue and cry?” he wondered.

He lashed out at Naidu holding him responsible for issues in the power sector, and recalled that he opposed the free power scheme when Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy wanted to introduce it. 

‘Poll in three years? Who said’

Satyanarayana ruled out the possibility of elections due to one nation-one poll in the next two-three years, as claimed by the TDP.

To a query, the minister said, “Why will there be a poll in two-three years? As per the constitutional provisions, elections are held once in five years. Naidu, who saw a bitter defeat last year, will lose even more seats next time. The YSRC government implemented 95 per cent of its poll promises.”

