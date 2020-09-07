Andhra Pradesh: 60-year-old woman kills self in Nellore hospital's COVID ward

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient died by suicide in an isolation ward at State Covid hospital attached to Nellore government general hospital.

According to Dargamitta Circle Inspector G Nageswaramma, the elderly woman, hailing from Nellore city, was admitted to a private hospital with some medical ailment on September 1. Next day, the hospital authorities found that she was having COVID-19 symptoms and suggested her to get COVID-19 test done at the Nellore GGH.

As she tested positive for the virus, she was shifted to State COVID hospital attached to GGH on September 3. On Sunday evening, the victim’s son received a call from a patient in the same ward about the death of his mother. On receipt of information, Dargamitta police reached the GGH and collected details about the incident.

“The victim’s son, in his complaint stated that his mother has complained of frequent vomiting since her admission to the isolation ward. The woman also called her son last night and told him that she was not feeling well, as she vomited several times. The victim’s son was informed by a patient about the death of his mother,’’ the CI said.

The woman hanged herself to a fire safety pipeline using her saree, the CI said, adding a case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.