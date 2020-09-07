STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Andhra becomes second state after Maharashtra to record more than 5 lakh cases

With a figure of 12.16 percent, Andhra stands third in the positivity rate. Maharashtra has the highest positivity rate of 19.49 percent followed by 16.33 percent in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 07th September 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 05:53 PM

VTMs consisting of samples collected from people for coronavirus test in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breached the five lakh mark on Monday. Andhra is the second state in the country to have more than five lakh cases after Maharashtra where more than 9.07 lakh people have tested positive so far.

The state, which had been recording over 10,000 cases daily for more than 10 days, witnessed a slight dip in the number on Monday. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 58,187 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Of these, 8,368 tested positive taking the cumulative tally to 5,06,493.

However, with more than 10,000 recoveries during the 24 hours, the active cases are less than one lakh. The state has 97,932 active cases while recoveries stand at more than four lakh.

With 70 more persons succumbing to the virus, the cumulative death toll in the state stands at 4,487.

The state has a recovery rate of 79.78 percent while the mortality rate stands at 0.89 percent.


COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
