High recovery rate keeps active COVID-19 cases below one lakh in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the addition of 10,000 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, the aggregate COVID-19 cases in the State is now just short of the five-lakh mark. However, high recoveries for the third straight day ensured that the active cases fall below one lakh.

According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, around 72,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours, out of which 10,794 returned positive. Four districts saw a spike of over 1,000 new Covid cases with Nellore topping the chart (1,299), followed by East Godavari (1,244).

The tallies in Anantapur, where 750 more tested positive, and Guntur, which recorded over 700 cases, went past 45,000 and 40,000-marks, respectively.

Even as the total number of cases reported in the State rose to 4.98 lakh, the active cases reduced to 99,689 as daily recoveries outnumbered the new cases for the third consecutive day. On Sunday, 11,915 persons were cured taking the overall recoveries to 3.94 lakh.

East Godavari has the highest number of active cases (14,454), followed by Prakasam (14,109). Seventy people died of COVID-19 in the 24 hours, taking the toll in the State to 4,417.

Out of 72, Chittoor accounted for nine deaths, Anantapur eight, Guntur, Prakasam and Kadapa seven each, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari five each.

V-P announces aid for kin of Nellore scribes who died due to coronavirus

NELLORE: Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the families of the journalists who lost their lives due to the virus in Nellore district. He, however, said, "In spite of their busy schedule, scribes must do yoga, exercise and meditation as part of their daily routine for their safety."

9.45 lakh masks to be distributed to students in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: As part of COVID-19 preventive measures, the State government has decided to distribute masks to all government school students. The DRDA authorities have roped in women self-help groups to stich face masks. The authorities are planning to distribute 9.45 lakh two-layered masks to students (three for each ward).