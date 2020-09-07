STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Made in Andhra iPhone? Maybe, says state industries minister

The state government has positioned Kopparthi in Kadapa district as a possible investment destination for Apple.

Published: 07th September 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Apple company logo (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy on Monday revealed that discussions were held with technology giant Apple Inc to explore if the latter could set up a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference, he said the state government has positioned Kopparthi in Kadapa district as a possible investment destination for Apple.

"We have positioned Kopparthi.. if they want to invest in AP... they said they will come back later," he said in reply to a query. Explaining that Apple has six manufacturing units in China, with the smallest employing one lakh workforce and the largest six lakh, Mekapati said they were looking at that kind of a quantum beside land. These companies also look at women's empowerment and look to locate their units at places where women's rights are respected. AP in that respect stands a good chance, he added.

Mekapati dwelt at length on the ease of doing business rankings released the other day and in which the state topped the list. He was critical of the TDP for seeking to claim credit for the same. Asserting that effective implementation of economic reforms by the YSRC government has helped Andhra top the list, he pointed out that the approach was different this time as the survey received feedback on the implementation of reforms from the end-user's perspective (industrialist's).

Recalling that the EoDB survey took place from April 2019 to March 2020, he sought to know which party was in power in the state during that period. He credited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the officials of the industries department for the State's remarkable showing.

"Industrialists are welcoming the steps being taken up by the YSRC government.. whereas during the TDP regime, of the MoUs signed for Rs 32 lakh crore investments, not even Rs 50,000 crore could be realised," he said. The minister added that the Jagan government was handholding industries, in particular MSMEs, hit by the Covid-19 pandemic by rescheduling loans and clearing incentives kept pending by the TDP government.

He made some comments on Kia Motors too. "No doubt it is a very good investment and I compliment the previous TDP government for getting it. But we also have to pay a penalty for getting it...by way of incentives," Goutham Reddy pointed out.

"If that was the call of the government then...that we got the company strategically...as a government I have to fulfil that obligation. For the next 20 years, I have to pay them," the Industries Minister noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mekapati Gautam Reddy Apple Inc apple iphone Andhra Pradesh Andhra government Kopparthi kadapa YSRCP
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
For representational purposes
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp