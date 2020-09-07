STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadu-Nedu works in Andhra Pradesh schools back on fast track after slowdown during lockdown

As many as 15,715 schools are expected to get a new lease of life when they reopen after the extended holiday due to COVID.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:35 AM

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By ​Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works under Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme, which were under progress at a full speed, had slowed down for a few days due to the pandemic. However, the works are back on the fast track since a month now.

Advisor to the government, Nadu-Nedu scheme, Murali told TNIE, “Due to the restrictions imposed on transportation, we faced difficulties in procuring necessary materials in the early stages of the lockdown, which reduced the pace of the works. This was followed by non-availability of workers for a brief period. But, now we have all the resources, from human to material, and the works are going on in full swing.” 

Shortage of funds for a few months was another hurdle. "We had some issues for the procurement of materials such as fans, green boards, commodes due to monetary issues. As the release of funds for the works was a bit delayed since the government had to focus on making the funds available for tackling the COVID-19 situation, the payments to the industries providing the materials was delayed by a few days. But now as all the payments are done and only the last stage works are left, which will be completed by the end of this month," he explained adding that the Rs 781.12 crore sanctioned by the NABARD also helped the government. 

He added that painting works can be started only after the monsoon season is over. However, painting the schools in dry belts such as Anantapur and Nellore has started. “The paintings at all schools in phase one will definitely be completed by October-end,” Murali maintained.

As per the status of different works in all 13 districts is concerned, none of the works have been completed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Krishna, Kurnool and Chittoor districts. However, two works in West Godavari, three each in Nellore and Prakasam, seven in Kadapa, 14 in Vizag, 24 in East Godavari and 40 in Guntur have been completed till date. Nellore has the least number of works in the ‘not in progress’ category with just one out of the total 4,127 works, while West Godavari has the maximum with 127 out of 4,158.  

As per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nadu-Nedu is being implemented in three phases. As many as 15,715 schools are expected to get a new lease of life when they reopen after the extended holiday due to COVID.

