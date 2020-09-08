STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh fares poorly in rate of literacy in country

The gap between the male and female literacy rate in the State was 13.9 per cent, while the gap between rural and urban literacy rate was 19.2 per cent.

Published: 08th September 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The report published by the National Statistical Office (NSO) has revealed that Andhra Pradesh has the least literacy rate, compared to all other States in the country.In male-female and rural-urban literacy rate, Kerala continued to stay on top with 96.2 per cent, while AP with 66.4 per cent was at the bottom of the list. AP’s literacy rate was also much less than the national average of 77.7 per cent. The gap between the male and female literacy rate in the State was 13.9 per cent, while the gap between rural and urban literacy rate was 19.2 per cent.

The average literacy rate of rural male and female was 60.4 per cent, while that of urban was 79.6 per cent. There was a 19.7 per cent difference between the literacy rate of rural and urban women, while 18.8 per cent of more men in urban areas were literate compared to their counterparts in rural areas. 

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation conducted a survey on Household Social Consumption: Education as part of its 75th round of National Sample Survey. The data, which is for all those aged seven years and above, released over a month ago was for the period of July 2017 to June 2018.

It also stated that the illiteracy rate among rural population of 15 years and above, was almost double that of urban people. While 45.5 per cent of rural people were found to be illiterate, only 23.5 per cent of urban population was illiterate. Moreover, 18.5 per cent of rural people were literate up to primary, 8.7 per cent between primary and secondary, 14.5 per cent up to secondary, 7.6 per cent up to higher secondary and only 5.1 per cent in graduate and above category. 

On the other, 18.1 per cent of urban population was literate up to primary, 9.6 per cent between primary and secondary, 20.3 per cent up to secondary, 12.6 per cent up to higher secondary and only 15.8 per cent in the graduate and above category. Prof Narava Prakasa Rao, State convener of Right to Education Forum, lashed out at the previous government for the poor show of AP in literacy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh literacy rate Kerala
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp