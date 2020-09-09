STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Antarvedi temple EO suspended for negligence in discharge of duties

In the suspension orders, Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao said that the EO  failed to take measures to prevent accidents to the seven-storeyed chariot and the surroundings.

Published: 09th September 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the fire mishap at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district, the Endowments department on Tuesday suspended Executive Officer (EO) NS Chakradhar Rao. Orders were issued suspending Chakradhar Rao till conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings. 

In the suspension orders, Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao said that the EO  failed to take measures to prevent accidents to the seven-storeyed chariot and the surroundings. What’s more, he also failed to appoint a watchman at the shed. The EO also failed to maintain CCTVs in working condition near the chariot shed.

“The EO, who has been suspended, showed gross negligence and failed to secure the shed, which caused the chariot to be gutted and caused huge loss to the temple. The EO also failed to discharge his legitimate duties and left the temple affairs in the hands of the temple staff,’’ the orders read.

During a visit by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao to the Antarvedi temple on Tuesday, several people complained against the negligent attitude of the EO and his failure to install CCTV cameras near the shed. Had they been installed and in a working condition, “the accused would have been caught”,  they said. 

The minister was also told that the EO was irregular in attending the temple. As suspended Chakradhar Rao is also serving as the EO of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Amalapuram, the department posted Bokka Veera Venkateswara Rao as the EO of Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amalapuram before proceeding further. 

DLV Ramesh Babu was appointed the assistant commissioner and assistant EO of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram and the EO of Talupulamma Ammavari temple at Lova in Tuni mandal of East Godavari district. Yerramsetti Badradri Rao has been appointed the EO of Antarvedi temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp