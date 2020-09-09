Antarvedi temple EO suspended for negligence in discharge of duties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the fire mishap at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district, the Endowments department on Tuesday suspended Executive Officer (EO) NS Chakradhar Rao. Orders were issued suspending Chakradhar Rao till conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings.

In the suspension orders, Endowments Special Commissioner P Arjuna Rao said that the EO failed to take measures to prevent accidents to the seven-storeyed chariot and the surroundings. What’s more, he also failed to appoint a watchman at the shed. The EO also failed to maintain CCTVs in working condition near the chariot shed.

“The EO, who has been suspended, showed gross negligence and failed to secure the shed, which caused the chariot to be gutted and caused huge loss to the temple. The EO also failed to discharge his legitimate duties and left the temple affairs in the hands of the temple staff,’’ the orders read.

During a visit by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao to the Antarvedi temple on Tuesday, several people complained against the negligent attitude of the EO and his failure to install CCTV cameras near the shed. Had they been installed and in a working condition, “the accused would have been caught”, they said.

The minister was also told that the EO was irregular in attending the temple. As suspended Chakradhar Rao is also serving as the EO of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Amalapuram, the department posted Bokka Veera Venkateswara Rao as the EO of Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amalapuram before proceeding further.

DLV Ramesh Babu was appointed the assistant commissioner and assistant EO of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram and the EO of Talupulamma Ammavari temple at Lova in Tuni mandal of East Godavari district. Yerramsetti Badradri Rao has been appointed the EO of Antarvedi temple.