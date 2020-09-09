STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

GITAM provides remote access to engineering labs for students

The GITAM Deemed to be University on Tuesday provided remote access to engineering laboratories for students, Vice-Chancellor K Siva Ramakrishna said.

Published: 09th September 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The GITAM Deemed to be University on Tuesday provided remote access to engineering laboratories for students, Vice-Chancellor K Siva Ramakrishna said.

“The university staff and students will be able to access these engineering labs remotely from their homes using our VPN services. As the educational institutions are now confined to online classes only, the GITAM Deemed to be University initiated the virtual access of laboratories to the students and faculty to ensure a complete learning experience,” he said. 

As part of the initiative, GITAM will begin with a few engineering labs such as MATLAB, LabVIEW, XiLinx, CATIA, AutoCAD and Staad. Pro using virtual private network (VPN) services. The Vice-Chancellor said that practical experience in engineering courses can make fundamental concepts more tangible for the students and help them achieve course objectives.  

He mentioned that students residing in different States too can avail of this opportunity. GITAM Centre for Advanced Technology Solutions (CATS) has also set up a help desk to provide real-time support and ensure the smooth conduct of remote labs programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GITAM GITAM Deemed to be University online classes remote access labs
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp