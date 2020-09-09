GITAM provides remote access to engineering labs for students

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The GITAM Deemed to be University on Tuesday provided remote access to engineering laboratories for students, Vice-Chancellor K Siva Ramakrishna said.

“The university staff and students will be able to access these engineering labs remotely from their homes using our VPN services. As the educational institutions are now confined to online classes only, the GITAM Deemed to be University initiated the virtual access of laboratories to the students and faculty to ensure a complete learning experience,” he said.

As part of the initiative, GITAM will begin with a few engineering labs such as MATLAB, LabVIEW, XiLinx, CATIA, AutoCAD and Staad. Pro using virtual private network (VPN) services. The Vice-Chancellor said that practical experience in engineering courses can make fundamental concepts more tangible for the students and help them achieve course objectives.

He mentioned that students residing in different States too can avail of this opportunity. GITAM Centre for Advanced Technology Solutions (CATS) has also set up a help desk to provide real-time support and ensure the smooth conduct of remote labs programme.