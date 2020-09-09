STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No sale of expired beer in Andhra Pradesh outlets

Excise department issues orders to immediately stop sale of such stock, warns violators

Published: 09th September 2020 09:46 AM

Liquor

By S Viswanath
VIJAYAWADA: With the sale of expired beer through liquor shops being run by the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) inviting criticism, the Excise department on Tuesday issued orders to immediately stop the sale of such stock. An inquiry has also been ordered into the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise and Commercial Taxes) K Narayana Swamy told TNIE that orders have been issued to stop the sale of expired beer. An inquiry has also been ordered into the issue, he said. “Sale of expired beer will not be allowed now. An inquiry has been ordered and stringent action will be taken against the violators,” the Deputy CM said. 

The State government allowed the sale of beer bottles, when the bar owners appealed to the State government to allow them to dispose of the beer bottles as the expiry date was nearing. The bars have been closed down since March 20. In response to their appeal, the government allowed them to sell the beer through the government-run liquor shops.

However, even as the date mentioned on the beer bottles was expired, such stock was sold by extending the expiry date. The stock was tested in the laboratories of the excise department and new stickers with fresh date of expiry were pasted above the original label.

Admitting that sale of the expired stock through the government-run liquor shops was allowed after testing in the laboratories, an official of the Excise department, however, said that they have stopped the sale of such beer now. When questioned about the health risks involved upon consuming such beer, the official said it would not affect health. It might not taste good if consumed after the expiry date, the official added.

