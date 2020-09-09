Record rise in coronavirus cases due to negligence, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that negligence on part of the YSRC government is the reason for a record rise in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the government’s indifferent attitude was the cause for Andhra Pradesh recording one lakh cases in just 10 days, while the first one lakh cases took nearly 138 days. Addressing party leaders through a video-conference on Tuesday, Naidu said, “The state has reported over 13 per cent of India’s total infections. Public health is at risk due to the ruling government’s complacency. Patients discharged from quarantine centres are not given `2,000 as promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

“The government is not fulfilling its promise to provide `15,000 for conducting the last rites of COVID-19 victims. Not a single rupee has been paid towards the promised `50 lakh compensation to the kin of Covid-19 front line martyrs,” he alleged. “What message is Jagan sending to the public by not wearing a face mask?” Naidu questioned.

By fixing meters on farm connections, the YSRC government has put a death sentence on the farmers. he remarked.