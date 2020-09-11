STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

79 per cent students appear for APICET

The examination was conducted in two sessions — forenoon and afternoon — and arrangements were in place in order to maintain physical distance.

Published: 11th September 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students stand in queue line to attend a CET At Malkapur (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Students stand in queue line to attend a CET At Malkapur (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Common Entrance Tests (CETs) began in the state with the first batch of candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) for admission into MBA and MCA courses on Thursday.

The examination was conducted in two sessions — forenoon and afternoon — and arrangements were in place in order to maintain physical distance.

In the first session, 12,761 of the total 16,270 (78.4%) applied for the CET appeared for the examination. In the second session, 79.2 % of the candidates (12,863 of the 16,233 appplied) attended the examination. State government officials along with policemen were deployed at each centre to help the students follow all Covid- 19 guidelines. Body temperature of all students was checked before entering the examination hall.

Besides, each student had to wear a face mask and sanitise their hands before touching the systems in the exam halls.

The hall tickets were scanned at the centre instead of being signed manually to avoid physical contact between the supervisor and candidates.

The examination halls were sanitised before and after each session. The CETs are scheduled from September 10 to October 5.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from www.sche. ap.gov.in. Route map to the exam centre and seating arrangement will be attached to the hall ticket. Over 2.7 lakh candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 for APICET and 37,167 for APECET.

TAGS
Common Entrance Tests
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp