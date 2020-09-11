79 per cent students appear for APICET

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Common Entrance Tests (CETs) began in the state with the first batch of candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) for admission into MBA and MCA courses on Thursday.

The examination was conducted in two sessions — forenoon and afternoon — and arrangements were in place in order to maintain physical distance.

In the first session, 12,761 of the total 16,270 (78.4%) applied for the CET appeared for the examination. In the second session, 79.2 % of the candidates (12,863 of the 16,233 appplied) attended the examination. State government officials along with policemen were deployed at each centre to help the students follow all Covid- 19 guidelines. Body temperature of all students was checked before entering the examination hall.

Besides, each student had to wear a face mask and sanitise their hands before touching the systems in the exam halls.

The hall tickets were scanned at the centre instead of being signed manually to avoid physical contact between the supervisor and candidates.

The examination halls were sanitised before and after each session. The CETs are scheduled from September 10 to October 5.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from www.sche. ap.gov.in. Route map to the exam centre and seating arrangement will be attached to the hall ticket. Over 2.7 lakh candidates have registered for EAMCET, 64,884 for APICET and 37,167 for APECET.