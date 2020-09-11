Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy all set to launch 'YSR Aasara', 8,70,000 SHGs to benefit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Aasara scheme on Friday, fulfilling yet another promise made in the party’s election manifesto.

YSR Aasara is one of the flagship programmes of the state government for reimbursing the outstanding loans of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

The government will reimburse Rs 25,000 crore outstanding dues in four years and the first tranche of Rs 6,792.20 crore will be released on Friday to benefit 8,71,302 SHGs (87,74,674 women).

“The list of beneficiaries will be displayed at ward/village secretariats and in case, the name of the eligible SHGs is not in the list, the beneficiaries can re-apply and the same will be sanctioned after verification,” the Chief Minister said. Furthermore, how to utilise the funds being reimbursed to them is left to the discretion of the members of SHGs .

The bankers have been asked not to adjust the amount as old dues. The amount will be credited to the beneficiaries’ unencumbered bank accounts. If the SHG members want to invest in self-employment avenues, they can do so, for which the government has come out with several programmes.

During his 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan had promised the DWCRA women groups, cheated by the previous TDP government by going back on its promise to waive their bank loans, to reimburse the outstanding in four years from the day he assumed office.

The government had earlier launched YSR Cheyutha, which gives an annual financial aid of Rs 18, 750 per annum to women in the age group of 45 to 60 of SC, ST, BC and minorities for four years totalling Rs 75,000 in four years. The social and economic empowerment of women gets an impetus with these two schemes.

Also the State has tied up with top business houses to support the women and open medium, small and petty business opportunities for providing a stable livelihood.

The State has tied up with Amul to encourage dairy farmers and Procter & Gamble, Reliance, HUL, ITC, Allana Group and others to provide logistics and technical help to the women entrepreneurs.

Manwhile, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanaryana said, “The State government has given a welfare calendar and is strictly following it by direct transfer of money to the beneficiaries.”

The previous TDP government went back on its promise of waiving agriculture and DWCRA loans thereby hampering the agriculture and women SHGs activity, he alleged.