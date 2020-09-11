DBT will benefit ryots, discoms and Andhra Pradesh government: CPDCL

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Central Power Distribution Corporation Ltd of Andhra Pradesh (APCPDCL) J Padma Janardhan Reddy has explained that the YSR Free Agriculture Power Scheme will be beneficial not only to farmers, but also to distribution companies (Discoms) and the government.

In a statement here on Thursday, the CMD noted that metering of power connections will let the farmers know the exact consumption and the subsidy being given to them. The beneficiaries will be in a position to demand quality services from the Discoms as they will be paying the money credited into their bank accounts, he said. “In addition to it, when junior linemen or linemen visit them for billing, they can assess how the pumps/motors are working and can resolve issues, if any,” the CMD noted.

DBT committees

The Discom has issued a memo circular for constitution of village, mandal, division and district level committees for the effective implementation of the scheme. “The registration of applications will be done under the supervision of DBT committees. Transfer of ownership of land to the consumer should be done by assistant engineer (operation) after verifying pattadar passbook,” it said.