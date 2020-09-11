Jagan Mohan Reddy decides to let CBI probe Antarvedi temple fire

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the burning of the temple chariot at the Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday evening decided to hand over the investigation into the incident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Following the directions of the Chief Minister, the office of Director General of Police (DGP) wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting a CBI probe. A Government Order to this effect is likely to be issued on Friday.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister had directed the state police department to conduct an investigation without sparing any effort, and the police launched a probe. However, with some political parties creating “apprehensions” in the people’s minds, Jagan decided to hand over the probe to the CBI for greater transparency and to bring the culprits, irrespective of their stature, to book, official sources said.

Meanwhile, alleging a conspiracy behind the fire, BJP leaders in the state demanded that the state government order a judicial probe with a sitting High Court judge.

They said the BJP would not remain mum if the government “continued to hurt” the sentiments of Hindus. They also decided to meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to make a representation on the “series” of incidents against temples in the state since the YSRC came to power. BJP and Jana Sena leaders staged protests at various places against the “attacks” on temples.

“In the past, I had said the Sanatan Hindu Dharma was in danger in Andhra Pradesh, and I reiterate this. A series of attacks against Hindu temples occurred in the State. When thousands of devotees gathered two days ago to show their anger against the government (a protest against the gutting of the chariot), there was an unfortunate incident in which some culprits pelted stones at a church. We don’t support such things, but the police arrested 34 people and took them into custody for 15 days. But I don’t understand why not a single person has been arrested when the chariot was reduced to ashes,” wondered BJP state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar.

He also lashed out at the TDP alleging that during Naidu’s regime, 35 temples were “destroyed”. He warned the YSRC government not to test the patience of Hindus as the uproar won’t be restricted to Andhra Pradesh. “I only have one question to ask Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Has his ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ slogan changed to ‘Ravali Jesu, Kavali Jesu (Jesus)’?” he asked.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said the party would continue its protest until the government realises the “sentiments” of the public. “It is right to arrest those who pelted stones at a church. But what has the government done when Hindu temples were attacked? We will continue our fight. On Friday, we will support the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) dharna in front of MRO offices, and on Saturday, we will give a representation on the issue to the Governor,” he said.He demanded that temple land and funds be protected. “Earlier, the former TDP government used TTD funds as it wished and had corrupt people on the temple’s trust board. The ruling government also used temple land recently for other purposes. There should not be any negligence in protecting Hindu temples and assets on the government’s part,” he said.

Chalo Antarvedi

Even as the state government said it would hand over the investigation to the CBI, the BJP and Jana Sena called for the ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ programme on Friday. They said leaders from both parties, led by BJP state chief Somu Veerraju, will take part in the programme, which is expected to begin at 10 am. He also called women to light lamps between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm for ‘Dharma Rakshnardham’. (to save dharma)

8-hour deeksha

Rebel YSRC MP from Narasapuram K Raghurama Krishnama Raju has decided to take up an eight-hour deeksha at his residence in New Delhi on Friday from 9 am to protest the “attacks” on temples. The objective is to request the Chief Minister to order a high-level probe into the Antarvedi temple chariot burning case