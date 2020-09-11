STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy decides to let CBI probe Antarvedi temple fire

Meanwhile, alleging a conspiracy behind the fire, BJP leaders in the state demanded that the state government order a judicial probe with a sitting High Court judge.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Following the incident, the Chief Minister had directed the state police department to conduct an investigation without sparing any effort, and the police launched a probe.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister had directed the state police department to conduct an investigation without sparing any effort, and the police launched a probe.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of the burning of the temple chariot at the Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday evening decided to hand over the investigation into the incident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Following the directions of the Chief Minister, the office of Director General of Police (DGP) wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) requesting a CBI probe. A Government Order to this effect is likely to be issued on Friday.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister had directed the state police department to conduct an investigation without sparing any effort, and the police launched a probe. However, with some political parties creating “apprehensions” in the people’s minds, Jagan decided to hand over the probe to the CBI for greater transparency and to bring the culprits, irrespective of their stature, to book, official sources said.

Meanwhile, alleging a conspiracy behind the fire, BJP leaders in the state demanded that the state government order a judicial probe with a sitting High Court judge.

They said the BJP would not remain mum if the government “continued to hurt” the sentiments of Hindus. They also decided to meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to make a representation on the “series” of incidents against temples in the state since the YSRC came to power. BJP and Jana Sena leaders staged protests at various places against the “attacks” on temples.

“In the past, I had said the Sanatan Hindu Dharma was in danger in Andhra Pradesh, and I reiterate this. A series of attacks against Hindu temples occurred in the State. When thousands of devotees gathered two days ago to show their anger against the government (a protest against the gutting of the chariot), there was an unfortunate incident in which some culprits pelted stones at a church. We don’t support such things, but the police arrested 34 people and took them into custody for 15 days. But I don’t understand why not a single person has been arrested when the chariot was reduced to ashes,” wondered BJP state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar.

He also lashed out at the TDP alleging that during Naidu’s regime, 35 temples were “destroyed”. He warned the YSRC government not to test the patience of Hindus as the uproar won’t be restricted to Andhra Pradesh. “I only have one question to ask Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Has his ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ slogan changed to ‘Ravali Jesu, Kavali Jesu (Jesus)’?” he asked.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju said the party would continue its protest until the government realises the “sentiments” of the public. “It is right to arrest those who pelted stones at a church. But what has the government done when Hindu temples were attacked? We will continue our fight. On Friday, we will support the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) dharna in front of MRO offices, and on Saturday, we will give a representation on the issue to the Governor,” he said.He demanded that temple land and funds be protected. “Earlier, the former TDP government used TTD funds as it wished and had corrupt people on the temple’s trust board. The ruling government also used temple land recently for other purposes. There should not be any negligence in protecting Hindu temples and assets on the government’s part,” he said.

Chalo Antarvedi
Even as the state government said it would hand over the investigation to the CBI, the BJP and Jana Sena called for the ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ programme on Friday. They said leaders from both parties, led by BJP state chief Somu Veerraju, will take part in the programme, which is expected to begin at 10 am. He also called women to light lamps between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm for ‘Dharma Rakshnardham’. (to save dharma)

8-hour deeksha
Rebel YSRC MP from Narasapuram K Raghurama Krishnama Raju has decided to take up an eight-hour deeksha at his residence in New Delhi on Friday from 9 am to protest the “attacks” on temples. The objective is to request the Chief Minister to order a high-level probe into the Antarvedi temple chariot burning case

TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy CBI Antarvedi temple fire
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp