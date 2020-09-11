Rs 6,000 crore multipurpose facilities centres to come up near RBKs for Andhra Pradesh farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the agriculture department to initiate measures for setting up multi-purpose facilities centres besides Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the State with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore. These centres will offer 13 different services to the farmers.

Officials were directed to submit the proposals for the multi-purpose facilities centres to the NABARD through the Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Limited (APCOB).

The 13 types of facilities to be extended at these centres are warehouses, drying platform, collection centres, cold rooms for storage, custom hiring centres, primary processing centres, assaying equipment, Janata Bazaars, bulk milk cooling units, cattle sheds and aqua infra in select villages, procurement centres and e-marketing.

During a review meeting on RBKs, Jagan explained the steps to be taken to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACs) financially and asked them to coordinate with Finance Department officials and take necessary action. He also directed the officials to study the pros and cons of setting up Janata Bazaars at warehouses and prepare a report.

Emphasising the need for providing infrastructure facilities to strengthen the RBKs, Jagan said there should not be any compromise on the quality of material, seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides provided through RBKs. “Farmers can sell their produce across the country through e-marketing platforms and Janata Bazaars should be made available for the farmer to sell his crop,” he said.

He asked the officials to prepare a report on constructing warehouses, and Janata Bazaars and aqua works should be included in it. “The e-marketing platform should be ready by the next kariff. Prepare plans for Janatha Bazaars, scheduling and secondary processing and then focus on minimum support price to crops,” Jagan told officials.

When APSAM vice-chairman Nagi Reddy raised the issue of irregularities in revenue records in 2016 in the name of webland, the Chief Minister said the issue will be made a part of the agenda for the next meeting.

Polavaram works

The CM said the works of Polavaram project are expedited in view of increasing cost and future water needs. Jagan said installation of metres is necessary for the supply of quality power to the farmers. The money will be directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts and there will be no burden on them.