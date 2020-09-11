TTD to step up security, install CCTV cameras in all temples under it

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: In the wake of Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot fire, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to install CCTV cameras and enhance security at all the temples under its jurisdiction.

TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jetty and Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements for Brahmotsavams as well as temples in the wake of the Antarvedi incident.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Reddy said there are a total of 646 temples — big and small — in Chittoor district and all are under police cover.

There are 49 temples under the TTD administration and of them, 85 per cent have been covered under CCTV surveillance.

The security at the temples having wooden and golden chariots will be beefed up in view of the Antarvedi incident, he explained.

Ramesh Reddy warned that there will be serious action against those who try to commit any mischief at temples and at parking places of chariots.“Out of 49 temples, seven have no CCTV camera surveillance. CCTV cameras will be installed at all these temples within two days,’’ he said.

The police are taking all measures to thwart any untoward incident, he said and appealed to the people to observe peace and religious harmony.

Meanwhile, the TTD requested the devotees not to visit Tirumala without online Darshan tickets during Brahmothsavams. There will be no entry for devotees to Tirumala at both the footpaths — Srivari Mettu and Alipiri — and the forest trekking ways. “We have already contacted the SPs of Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa districts and we appeal to the devotees to co-operate with the police,” CVSO Gopinath Jetty said.

“We have already passed on this information to Tamil Nadu athorities. During this Peratasi month, devotees visit Tirumala mainly on Saturdays, called Tirumala Saturdays. We requested pilgrims not to visit Tirumala without online darshan tickets,” he stressed.

There will be no police deployment at Tirumala for the annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to be held from September 19 to 27. But if the Chief Minister and other top dignitaries visit the temple (not yet finalised), there will be usual security arrangements. If there are no VIP visits, no additional security arrangements will be made, clarified the TTD Chief Vigilance Officer.

Ramesh Reddy asked people, particularly youth to inform the authorities if they find any suspicious activity near temple to police by dialling 80999 99977.