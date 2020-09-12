STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government will act tough against land grabbers: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was stalling each and every welfare programme being implemented by the government.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government will not tolerate encroachment of government lands, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said, after releasing a book on health tips at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

He said there were reports about attempts to encroach government lands.

These will not be tolerated, he reiterated. Vijayasai said the Collector, GVMC Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police have been asked to take tough action against the land grabbers irrespective of their party affiliations. 

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not want even an inch of the government land to be encroached.

He said when Vizag was a small city, people from other regions came to the city and purchased land here. 

Vijayasai said if they are rightful owners there will not be any problem.

But if they have illegally encroached land, they will face action, he said and added that some of them even obtained stays from the court. As soon as the stays are vacated, the lands will be resumed, he said. 

He said land rates were increasing in Visakhapatnam, especially after the city was announced as the State’s executive capital.

Stating that the State was leading in Covid-19 tracing and treatment in the country, he complimented the efforts of the district officials, led by Collector Vinay Chand, for winning the top place in Covid-19 hospitals management and treatment with 1,542.8 points. He advised the people to take all precautions until a vaccine is available. 

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was stalling each and every welfare programme being implemented by the government.

