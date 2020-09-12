Andhra Pradesh finds place in start-up ranking 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh found place in the Emerging Startup Ecosystems category in the Start-up Ranking 2019 announced by the Centre on Friday.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were also placed in the category.

Gujarat has again emerged as the best performer in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs.

A total of 22 States and 3 UTs participated in the exercise.

An Industries department official said that being ranked in the emerging Start-up Ecosystem category is a result of several initiatives taken by the State government to encourage start-ups.