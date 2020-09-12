STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 9,999 new cases, 11,069 recoveries; tally at 5.4 lakh

The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours was 9,999, taking the State’s corona count to 5,47,686. At present, the number of active cases in the state is 96,191.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After several days, Andhra Pradesh recorded less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Though the decline is negligible, the count was less than the number of recoveries reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours was 9,999, taking the State’s corona count to 5,47,686. At present, the number of active cases in the State is 96,191.

With the death of 77 more persons in the last 24 hours, the Covid toll increased to 4,779.

As many as 11,069 patients were discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in the State in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,46,716. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 71,137 samples, including 41,614 rapid antigen, were tested. The total samples tested so far are 44,52,128.

East Godavari with 1,499, West Godavari with 1,081 and Chittoor with 1,040, reported more than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

Visakhapatnam reported the least number of 413 new cases.  

In the overall tally, East Godavari with 73,996 cases continues to top the list, followed by Kurnool with 50,679, West Godavari with 48,329, Anantapur with 48,105, Chittoor with 47,509, Guntur with 44,067, Visakhapatnam with 42,849 and Nellore with 41,819. 

Eight of the total 13 districts in the state have breached the 40,000-mark in Covid count. Krishna with 20,410 cases is at the bottom of the list and it is the only district which is yet to breach the 25,000-mark.
 

Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 Andhra covid cases
