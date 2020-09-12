Rain likely, vigil in Krishna basin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With all major reservoirs in Krishna Basin almost reaching their full capacity and Srisailam Dam discharging the heavy inflows it is getting, Central Water Commission (CWC) advised strict vigil for the projects in the lower basin due to likely increase in rainfall in the next two days.

The officials lifted the gates of Prakasam Barrage at 7 pm on Friday and let about 7,500 cusecs surplus water downstream.

“Srisailam Dam is getting a heavy inflow, which is being released into Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. As the dam is near full reservoir level (FRL), it is releasing most of the inflows into KLRS Pulichintala Dam and the inflows to this dam are being released to Prakasam Barrage. Due to likely increase in rainfall in the lower Krishna Basin in the wake of likely formation of a low-pressure area on September 13 and as most of the dams are near to FRL, strict vigil has to be maintained,” the CWC stated, in its flood advisory on Friday.

At 6 pm, Srisailam recorded an inflow of 2.5 lakh cusecs, while the outflow was 2.91 lakh cusecs. The reservoir has 215.66 TMC at 885 ft as against its FRL of 215.81 TMC at 885 ft.

Nagarjuna Sagar’s inflow at 6 pm was 2.15 lakh cusecs and it was discharging all of it.

It has 311.75 TMC at 589.9 feet as against its FRL of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet. Pulichintala was getting 2.13 lakh cusecs at 9 pm and was discharging 1.85 lakh cusecs.

At 9 pm, according to an official statement, Prakasam Barrage was letting 7,500 cusecs of surplus water downstream.