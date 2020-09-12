TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu calls for ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that atrocities against Dalits are continuing unabated across the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called for unity among Dalit organisations, Opposition parties and “silently suffering victims” to fight back against the atrocities in the past 15 months under the YSRC government.

Addressing ‘Dalita Sankaravam’, a programme organised by the TDP to condemn the attacks on Dalits on Friday, Naidu termed the YSRC government “anti-Dalit” and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was maintaining an enigmatic silence on such incidents.

“The CM’s silence is motivating the miscreants to target and exploit Dalits more. A relentless struggle should be waged to put an end to this injustice,” the Leader of the Opposition asserted. A 16-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Rajahmundry. Nobody was arrested till now. Moreover, the girl’s parents were threatened not to open their mouths, he alleged.

Some ruling party miscreants attempted to burn alive the family of a Dalit girl in Mudinepalli area in Krishna district. They escaped, but their house was burnt to ashes. The government did not take any action. Pressure should be mounted on the Jagan regime to build new house for the Dalit family. The victims should be given government jobs, the TDP chief demanded.

The TDP chief called for a massive agitation ‘Dalit Lives Matter’ on the lines of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in the US. The fight should be taken to Delhi where complaints should be given to the President , Union Ministers and also to the institutions like SC Commission and the NHRC.