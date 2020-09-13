Andhra Pradesh: Over 61K to take NEET-2020 today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2020 on Sunday among strict safety protocol. As many as 61,892 aspirants, against 57,755 last year, from the state are expected to take the exam at 151 centres in Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

In Telangana, around 55,800 candidates have registered for NEET-2020 and 112 exam centres have been set up in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khamam, Rangareddy, and Warangal. The candidates from both the states can attempt the questions either in English, Hindi or Telugu.

The number of centres across the country have been increased to 660 from 570. The agency has also ensured that 99 per cent of the candidates get to appear for the NEET in the city they mentioned as their first preference. Adhereing to the safety protocol, the NTA has reduced the seating capacity in each classroom by 50 per cent.

Usually 24 students are allowed per examination hall. However to ensure social distancing among the aspirants, this year only 12 students will be allowed in each room. The entry and exit of the candidates will also be staggered; they will be provided with a time slot for reporting at their respective centres. The rules and Covid-19 precautions have been printed on the hall tickets along with a link to the location of each candidate’s respective examination centre. This apart, frisking will be done by metal detectors instead of the regular manual body frisking.