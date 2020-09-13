‘Committed to protecting temples’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has asked the Simhachalam temple officials to step up vigil 24x7 with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Speaking to media persons after having darshan of the presiding deity on Saturday, the minister said Vigilance officials were asked to make frequent inspections at the temple.

Describing the Antarvedi temple incident as unfortunate, Srinivasa Rao said security at all temples across the State has been stepped up. He said those who were indulging in “anti-social” activities will not be spared.

Stating that the YSRC government was committed to protecting the temple properties, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already ordered a CBI inquiry into the Antarvedi incident.

Later, he distributed cheques to self-help groups at Gidijala. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said there were 37,891 members in 3,631 groups in Bheemili constituency. He informed that `30 crore was released for payments in the first phase. He stated that the Chief Minister was implementing all promises made during the 2019 elections. Joint Collector Govinda Rao and RDO P Kishore were present at the meeting.

Ganesh idol desecrated in East Godavari village

Kakinada: Tension prevailed for some time, when the idol of Lord Ganesh kept on the wall of a private residence at Pidimgoyya village under Bommuru police station limits in East Godavari district was desecrated by some unidentified miscreants on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. When the locals noticed it, they immediately alerted the house owner and also the police. Taking exception to the incident, Hindu groups in the village staged a protest. Based on the CCTV footage, Bommuru police took six persons into custody for questioning