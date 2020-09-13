Rs 2,050 crore sanctioned for new medical colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government released a Government Order on Saturday sanctioning Rs 2,050 crore to establish new medical colleges at various districts across Andhra Pradesh. The medical colleges are proposed at Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Paderu of Visakhapatnam, Pulivendula of Kadapa and Piduguralla of Guntur district.

The plan is to have on medical college in each parliamentary constituency. Accordingly, the government submitted a proposal to the Centre and it was approved under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) in 60:40 ratio.

While Rs 500 crore each has been sanctioned for colleges in Paderu, Pulivendula and Piduguralla, Rs 550 crore has been sanctioned for the one to be built in Machilipatnam. An additional Rs 104.17 crore has also been sanctioned to acquire lands in Amalapuram, Eluru, Piduguralla, Madanapalli, Adoni and Pulivendula to establish six medical colleges.