STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy efficient appliances for 30 lakh houses

According to a senior official from the housing department, the government will construct 30 lakh houses in two phases in 30 months. 

Published: 14th September 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of State-owned NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), has evinced interest to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government to install energy efficient appliances in all the houses to be built under the economically weaker section (EWS) housing project — Pedalandariki Illu — under Navaratnalu to be launched by the State government. 

According to officials, Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) has already come forward to provide energy efficient and thermally comfortable (EETC) technology and the EESL will shortly submit a report on the same to both housing and energy departments.

EESL chairman Rajeev Sarma along with vice chairman, EESL, Saurabh Kumar, met principal secretary for housing department Ajay Jain to discuss the proposed project. The State may become a role model to the country if the two projects (BEEP and EESL) are implemented successfully.

EESL chairman Rajeev Sharma said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State in the country to have taken steps to launch a massive housing project for the poor with the latest energy efficient technologies. Besides, for the first time in India, the Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings (ECBC-R) is being implemented in AP’s housing programme, he said.

Executive vice-chairman of EESL Saurabh Kumar said that discussions were being held with the State government about supply of energy efficient appliances to 30 lakh houses. Noting that EESL has implemented EE initiatives across the State,  he said that a final report on impact of usage of highly qualitative BEE star rated appliances including super-efficient fans will be submitted to housing and energy departments soon.

According to a senior official from the housing department, the government will construct 30 lakh houses in two phases in 30 months. 

In the first phase, 15 lakh houses are targeted to complete by March, 2022, and the remaining 15 lakh by March, 2023. Apart from energy efficient building envelope designs, the government is considering installing energy efficient appliances for each house comprising three LED bulbs, two tube lights and two energy efficient fans. The works are expected to be launched after clearing the legal issues pending in the court, the official added. “The planning is underway and we will launch the works adhering to the court’s order,” the official noted.

Eco-friendly houses govt’s top priority
Ajay Jain, who presented a comprehensive report on Pedalandariki Illu programme to the EESL, said that building an eco-friendly and energy efficient houses was the utmost priority of the State government. The housing department is holding discussions with national and international agencies after directions from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EESL
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp