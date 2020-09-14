Gandikota project oustees continue stir 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed in Talla Proddatur of Kadapa district, with Gandikota project displaced villagers continuing their protests for the 11th consecutive day demanding compensation and better facilities at the relief centres.

Extending solidarity to the protestors, CPM and CPI activists staged a protest by standing half-immersed in backwaters of Gandikota reservoir and asked the government not to turn Talla Proddutur as a water grave. “The government is yet to compensate those farmers. A GO was issued after announcing that capacity of Gandikota project will be enhanced to 23 TMC, but compensation was not coming at the same speed,” CPM Rayalaseema sub committee convener G Obulu observed.