Inflows come down, but strict vigil to continue

VIJAYAWADA: Even though the inflows into the major reservoirs in Krishna basin have come down on Sunday, the Central Water Commission said that discharge to Pulichintala project is likely to continue as Musi Project in Suryapet district of Telangana will release ‘excess’ inflows. Besides, a heavy rainfall forecast is also expected to add to the flood.

The inflows reduced from two lakh cusecs on Saturday to 1.35 lakh cusecs as of 6 pm Saturday to Srisailam and as a result Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage also received decreased discharge. At 6 pm, Srisailam was discharging 1.35 lakh cusecs and has only 0.15 TMC flood cushion as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 215.81 TMC. Nagarjuna Sagar had an inflow and outflow of 1.15 lakh cusecs at 6 pm. It has about 0.30 TMC of flood cushion while its FRL capacity is 312.05 TMC. Pulichintala project at 8 pm has an inflow and outflow of 1.36 lakh cusecs.

“Srisailam Dam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is getting heavy inflow which is being released into Nagarjunasagar Dam. As the dam is near FRL, it is releasing most of the inflows into KLRS Pulichintala Dam in Guntur district and the inflows to this dam is being released to Prakasam Barrage in Krishna District. Further, Musi Project in Suryapet district of Telangana is also very near its FRL and is releasing the excess flow in Musi River, which will also add to the flow into Pulichintala Project,” the CWC said in its advisory on Sunday.

Prakasam Barrage, at 6 pm, recorded an inflow of 1.2 lakh cusecs and the outflow was 1.18 lakh cusecs.

Due to likely increase in rainfall in the lower Krishna Basin in the wake of low-pressure area which formed on Sunday off North Andhra Pradesh Coast and as most of the dams are very near to FRL, strict vigil has to be maintained, the CWC added.

The advisory also said that the inflows into Somsila Dam in Nellore district on river Pennar are increasing due to continuing rainfall in Anantapur and Kadapa districts.