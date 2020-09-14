STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliament session: Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet party MPs today

The Chief Minister is likely to tell his MPs to raise the issue of dues pending to the State from the Centre.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a video conference with his party Parliamentarians to chalk out the strategy to be adopted in the 18-day Parliament session. The Chief Minister is likely to tell his MPs to raise the issue of dues pending to the State from the Centre.

Speaking to the media after attending the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader P V Midhun Reddy said the party will raise the Special Category Status issue whenever they get an opportunity.

“In the BAC meeting, we wanted the Speaker to take up discussions on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, India-China standoff at the borders and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues pending to the States,’’ the MP explained. 

