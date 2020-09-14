Rains trigger floods in Kurnool, Kadapa

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/KADAPA: With heavy rains lashing different parts of Kadapa and Kurnool since Saturday evening, several rivulets and streams are overflowing. In Kurnool, rivers and streams are flowing at danger level over culverts, bridges and causeways, snapping road links at various places, particularly in Nandyal revenue division. In Nandyal town, flood water of Kundu, Paleru and Syamakaluva entered some colonies. Srisailam, Nandyal, Allagadda, Banaganapalle, Pathikonda and Nandikotkur Assembly segments have been badly affected due to rains and many agricultural water tanks and streams are overflowing.

Kundu river flooded several colonies in Nandyal town. With flood water entering their shops, several business establishments reportedly suffered loss. Low-lying areas in Atmakur, Pamulapadu, Velugodu, Kothapalli, Mahanandi, Bandi Atmakur and Rudravaram were also inundated. Nandyal tahsildar Ravi Kumar along with revenue and police officials visited the low-lying areas in the town and observed the flood situation. He directed the official machinery to evacuate people from low-lying areas. Two youths were rescued by locals at Yellavathula village in Rudravaram mandal while they were being swept away in a stream. The duo were crossing the causeway on a bike. Penna and Kundu rivers are flowing at danger level in Kadapa district. Heavy rains also lashed Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur and Mydukur. Several streams and other water bodies are in spate.

The officials alerted the people living in low-lying areas along Kundu and Penna in Kadapa, Proddatur and Siddavatam as water from Mylavaram reservoir has been released to Penna at 10,000 cusecs discharge rate. Further, water from Sagileru project has also been released downstream at 400 cusecs discharge rate.

Kadapa witnessed a heavy rainfall on Saturday night, leading to inundation of several low-lying areas in the town. When the old house of Jinka Anjaneyulu at Indirapuram collapsed due to rain, two of his family members were injured. He claimed that he suffered a loss of `5 lakh and sought financial aid from the government. Another house at Yerrabomapalle in Chakrayapet also collapsed.

Cattle herders stranded as Sagileru in spate

Ongole: A group of 12 cattle herders got stranded on the other bank of Sagileru rivulet as it received heavy inflows due to the sudden downpour in the upper catchment areas on Sunday evening. As the rivulet is in spate, officials contacted villagers of Tummalapalli and asked them to provide shelter to the cattle herders.