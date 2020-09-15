Andhra Pradesh reports sharp decline in new Covid cases; 9.7K recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of a few weeks, Andhra Pradesh reported less than 8,000 new Covid-19 infections even as 9,784 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

According to the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, while the overall recoveries stood at 4,76,903, the coronavirus tally rose by 7,956 to 5,75,079. With another 60 casualties, the toll reached 4,972 (as on Monday 9 am). The state, which has 93,204 active cases left, has so far tested 46,61,355 samples, including the 61,529 tested between Sunday and Monday morning. As many as 1,412 more people in East Godavari and 1,091 in West Godavari district tested positive.

District-wise, East Godavari has reported the most cases so far (78,220), followed by Kurnool (51,966), West Godavari (51,565), Chittoor (50,146) cases, Anantapur (49,789), Guntur (46,004), Visakhapatnam (44,338) cases and Nellore (44,130). Even as eight districts have caseload of over 40,000, the same in Krishna district is 21,475, the least in the state.

Among the 60 new casualties, Chittoor district accounted for nine; Anantapur seven; Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam five each; East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari four each; Nellore three; and Guntur two.

Tourism minister tests +

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and his son MV Siva Sai Nandeesh are in home quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official release said Monday.