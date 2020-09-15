STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports sharp decline in new Covid cases; 9.7K recover

Less than 8,000 test positive in a day; 93,204 active cases left.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Medical workers wheel out the body of a Covid-19 victim. (File Photo)

Medical workers wheel out the body of a Covid-19 victim. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of a few weeks, Andhra Pradesh reported less than 8,000 new Covid-19 infections even as 9,784 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.
According to the latest bulletin by the State Command Control Room, while the overall recoveries stood at 4,76,903, the coronavirus tally rose by 7,956 to 5,75,079. With another 60 casualties, the toll reached 4,972 (as on Monday 9 am). The state, which has 93,204 active cases left, has so far tested 46,61,355 samples, including the 61,529 tested between Sunday and Monday morning. As many as 1,412 more people in East Godavari and 1,091 in West Godavari district tested positive.  

District-wise, East Godavari has reported the most cases so far (78,220), followed by Kurnool (51,966), West Godavari (51,565), Chittoor (50,146) cases, Anantapur (49,789), Guntur (46,004), Visakhapatnam (44,338) cases and Nellore (44,130). Even as eight districts have caseload of over 40,000, the same in Krishna district is 21,475, the least in the state. 

Among the 60 new casualties, Chittoor district accounted for nine; Anantapur seven; Kurnool, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam five each; East Godavari, Kadapa, Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari four each; Nellore three; and Guntur two. 

Tourism minister tests +
Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and his son MV Siva Sai Nandeesh are in home quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official release said Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp