Robot to serve food, medicines to Covid patients at hospital

Diesel Loco Shed of Waltair Division has developed a robot that can assist hospital staff in serving medicines and food to Covid patients.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Diesel Loco Shed of Waltair Division has developed a robot that can assist hospital staff in serving medicines and food to Covid patients. Named MeD ROBO, it underwent extensive trials and demonstrations before being deployed for use at Divisional Railway Hospital here. The MeD ROBO is operated through a unique mobile app, and supports WiFi and sensor-based features capable to read patients’ body temperatures while relaying the information to the operator on his mobile phone. In case if it observes any abnormality in the temperature, it will raise an alarm to alert the hospital staff.

Other major features of the robot, which also has a two-megapixel night vision camera and a speaker, are that it can move in all directions, and allows communication between a patient and a doctor/nurse to be monitored from any mobile or desktop computer. The robot was developed under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and senior divisional mechanical engineer Santosh Patro. Chetan Kumar handed over the equipment to the Divisional Railway Hospital on Monday.

