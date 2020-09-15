STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourists throng new waterfall near Mandasa

A new waterfall has been identified at a hilltop tribal area on the Eastern Ghats near Dalasari in Cheepi panchayat in Mandasa mandal.

Published: 15th September 2020 09:22 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  A new waterfall has been identified at a hilltop tribal area on the Eastern Ghats near Dalasari in Cheepi panchayat in Mandasa mandal. It is situated about 6 km from Mandasa, considered one of the picturesque spots in Srikakulam district.The waterfall appears bigger than the others situated in the district. As part of the development of tourism in tribal areas, ITDA developed Mettaguda waterfall in Seethampeta mandal about three years ago, besides seven more waterfalls with the support of Tourism department. 

There is a tar road up to a distance of 5 km and to reach the new waterfall, the tourists will have to go on foot for 1 km into the forest. A number of visitors come to the waterfall every weekend in Seethampeta mandal. People of Mandasa, Palasa and Sompeta and nearby places are making a beeline for the waterfall. “We went there on Sunday. It was beautiful,” said Krishna, a tourist from Palasa.

He also said that he saw many people from Mandasa and Sompeta mandals come to the new waterfall and spend the entire day there. Speaking to TNIE, district tourism officer N Narayana Rao said,“I came to know about the new waterfall recently. We will develop it into a tourist spot.”

