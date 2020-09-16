Andhra HC stays order constituting SIT to probe alleged irregularities during Naidu govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued interim orders staying the government order (GO) to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged irregularities during the previous TDP government.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee (CSC) of the state government looked into major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established and key administrative actions impacting Andhra Pradesh's development since the bifurcation of the state on June 2, 2014.

The CSC, in its report, found various procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions in various projects including in the Amaravati lands. An SIT was constituted through GO RT No 344 of the General Administration Department on February 21, 2020 to probe the findings of the CSC.

TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendraprasad approached the High Court terming the constitution of the SIT as unconstitutional and said there was no precedent where the decisions of a previous government were reviewed by a government.

During the trial, the government informed the court that the decisions taken by the previous regime resulted in revenue loss to the exchequer and the government can review the decisions of the previous government.

After hearing both sides, the AP High Court issued interim stay orders on the GO issued constituting the SIT.