Covid care centre at every constituency in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With educational institutions preparing to reopen and in view of the rising Covid cases, the district administration has decided to equip every Assembly constituency in Prakasam with a 100-bed Covid care centre. Concerned officials have been asked to submit a comprehensive report regarding the same by Friday.

Collector Pola Bhaskar has directed the officials to ensure that three government buildings in Eethamukkala, and Ambedkar Bhavan, Shadi Khana and TTD Kalyana mandapam in Ongole are up to the task. Similar inspections will be carried out at school buildings, community halls and social/religious meeting halls in Chirala, Giddaluru, Cumbham, Podili, Darsi, CS Puram, Martur, Paamur, Tangutur, Paruchur and Kondepi. Till Tuesday, the district reported a total of 37,634 Covid-19 infections, of which 13,655 are active.

Nod for plasma collection

The blood bank at RIMS-Ongole, a district Covid-19 hospital, has got the approval of Drug Control Authority (DCA) to carry out plasma collection drives among people who have recovered from the disease.

“There are a total four blood banks, of which three are private. Till date, we collected plasma from 10 donors who volunteered. Now that we have got the official permission, the donors will be invited here at the blood bank. As such, we are contacting people who recovered recently with the help of data available with the medical staff,” Dr K Sunitha, blood bank in-charge, said.

Meanwhile, the collector took a serious note of the allegations that patients in home isolation had not been getting medical kits designed for the purpose. Bhaskar asked the officials to distribute the kits to the patients by Wednesday.