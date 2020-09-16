STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid care centre at every constituency in Prakasam

Meanwhile, the collector took a serious note of the allegations that patients in home isolation had not been getting medical kits designed for the purpose.  

Published: 16th September 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With educational institutions preparing to reopen and in view of the rising Covid cases, the district administration has decided to equip every Assembly constituency in Prakasam with a 100-bed Covid care centre. Concerned officials have been asked to submit a comprehensive report regarding the same by Friday.   

Collector Pola Bhaskar has directed the officials to ensure that three government buildings in Eethamukkala, and Ambedkar Bhavan, Shadi Khana and TTD Kalyana mandapam in Ongole are up to the task. Similar inspections will be carried out at school buildings, community halls and social/religious meeting halls in Chirala, Giddaluru, Cumbham, Podili, Darsi, CS Puram, Martur, Paamur, Tangutur, Paruchur and Kondepi. Till Tuesday, the district reported a total of 37,634 Covid-19 infections, of which 13,655 are active. 

Nod for plasma collection

The blood bank at RIMS-Ongole, a district Covid-19 hospital, has got the approval of Drug Control Authority (DCA) to carry out plasma collection drives among people who have recovered from the disease. 

“There are a total four blood banks, of which three are private. Till date, we collected plasma from 10 donors who volunteered. Now that we have got the official permission, the donors will be invited here at the blood bank. As such, we are contacting people who recovered recently with the help of data available with the medical staff,” Dr K Sunitha, blood bank in-charge, said.

Meanwhile, the collector took a serious note of the allegations that patients in home isolation had not been getting medical kits designed for the purpose.  Bhaskar asked the officials to distribute the kits to the patients by Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp