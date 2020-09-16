STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribal welfare groups demand CBI probe in Vizianagaram Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher death

Images circulating on the social media show blood marks on the body of the deceased giving rise to suspicions of foul play behind the death of Arjun Kumar Meena.

Published: 16th September 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

hangs, suicide, death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The death of a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Vizianagaram, more than 10 days back, snowballed into a controversy with tribal welfare organizations alleging foul play and demanding CBI probe.

The 29-year-old teacher, Arjun Kumar Meena, had been working in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vizianagaram since 2017 and staying alone in a room in the town. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan on September 5, Vizianagaram Town Sub-Inspector of Police Narayana Rao said. Police registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.

Arjun Kumar Meena was from the Basundara Colony in Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

Images circulating on the social media show blood marks on the body of the deceased giving rise to suspicions of foul play behind the death of Arjun Kumar Meena.

It is learnt that Arjun Kumar Meena was preparing for civils examinations and reportedly sought leave from the KV authorities which was allegedly denied. He was reportedly depressed over denial of leave.

Alleging foul play behind the death of Arjun Kumar Meena, tribal organisations took up a campaign #JusticeforArjunMeena on the social media demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the tribal teacher. The tribal bodies said that the portrayal of death of Arjun Kumar Meena as suicide by AP police was wrong. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizianagaram Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher death KV teacher death CBI probe Vizianagaram KV teacher death
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp