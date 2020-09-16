Tribal welfare groups demand CBI probe in Vizianagaram Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The death of a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Vizianagaram, more than 10 days back, snowballed into a controversy with tribal welfare organizations alleging foul play and demanding CBI probe.

The 29-year-old teacher, Arjun Kumar Meena, had been working in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vizianagaram since 2017 and staying alone in a room in the town. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan on September 5, Vizianagaram Town Sub-Inspector of Police Narayana Rao said. Police registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.

Arjun Kumar Meena was from the Basundara Colony in Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

Images circulating on the social media show blood marks on the body of the deceased giving rise to suspicions of foul play behind the death of Arjun Kumar Meena.

It is learnt that Arjun Kumar Meena was preparing for civils examinations and reportedly sought leave from the KV authorities which was allegedly denied. He was reportedly depressed over denial of leave.

Alleging foul play behind the death of Arjun Kumar Meena, tribal organisations took up a campaign #JusticeforArjunMeena on the social media demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the tribal teacher. The tribal bodies said that the portrayal of death of Arjun Kumar Meena as suicide by AP police was wrong.