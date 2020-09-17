10 crest gates lifted as Srisailam nears capacity

KURNOOL/NELLORE: With heavy rains battering parts of Karnataka and Maharastra resulting in heavy inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, dam officials lifted ten out of 12 crest gates of the project on Wednesday after its water level reached the full capacity of 885 feet. According to the latest flood bulletin by Kurnool irrigation officials, 3,11,726 cusecs of water was being released from the project, including 2,80,290 cusecs to Nagarjuna Sagar. It is the sixth time that the crest gates were lifted this season as the reservoir neared its capacity. Out of the total storage capacity of 215.8 TMC, water level at the dam had reached 215.3 TMC. Also, eight crest gates of the Somasila project were lifted on Wednesday and 50,000 cusecs were let out into River Penna. Due to heavy inflows of around 90,000 cusecs, the project was storing 72 TMC against its full reservoir level of 77.988 TMC.
