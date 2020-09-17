STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases come down to 90,000 as 10K more recover

However, active cases are now hovering around 90,000 as the state has been consistently reporting more daily recoveries than the fresh cases.   

Published: 17th September 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

A medic wearing a PPE prepares to collect samples for COVID-19 tests. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 8,835 new cases, the aggregate Covid-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh is set to cross six lakh. However, active cases are now hovering around 90,000 as the state has been consistently reporting more daily recoveries than the fresh cases.   

According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, as many as 75,013 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 8,835 returned positive taking the coronavirus tally to 5.92 lakh. 

Both the Godavari districts saw a spike of over 1,000 cases. District-wise, East Godavari reported 1,421 new infections, the most in the state; West Godavari (1,051) and Prakasam (873) followed. In Visakhapatnam, 325 more people tested positive, after which the aggregate there went beyond 45,000. 
On the brighter side, another 10,845 persons were cured from the disease. With the total recoveries standing at 4.97 lakh, the state has 90,279 active cases. 

While Prakasam has the highest number of active cases--with more than 13,000 persons still under treatment in hospitals and home isolation, East Godavari has the highest number of recoveries of 68,500.
Meanwhile, the Covid toll in the state rose to 5,105 after 64 patients died in the 24 hours. Out of 5,105 casualties, Chittoor accounts for 552 and Guntur 475. Seven fresh casualties were reported from Nellore (where the toll is 400), six each from Guntur and Prakasam, five each from Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna, West Godavari and Srikakulam, four from Kurnool, three from East Godavari and two each from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. The infection positivity rate stands at 12.33 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp