Active Covid cases come down to 90,000 as 10K more recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 8,835 new cases, the aggregate Covid-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh is set to cross six lakh. However, active cases are now hovering around 90,000 as the state has been consistently reporting more daily recoveries than the fresh cases.

According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, as many as 75,013 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, out of which 8,835 returned positive taking the coronavirus tally to 5.92 lakh.

Both the Godavari districts saw a spike of over 1,000 cases. District-wise, East Godavari reported 1,421 new infections, the most in the state; West Godavari (1,051) and Prakasam (873) followed. In Visakhapatnam, 325 more people tested positive, after which the aggregate there went beyond 45,000.

On the brighter side, another 10,845 persons were cured from the disease. With the total recoveries standing at 4.97 lakh, the state has 90,279 active cases.

While Prakasam has the highest number of active cases--with more than 13,000 persons still under treatment in hospitals and home isolation, East Godavari has the highest number of recoveries of 68,500.

Meanwhile, the Covid toll in the state rose to 5,105 after 64 patients died in the 24 hours. Out of 5,105 casualties, Chittoor accounts for 552 and Guntur 475. Seven fresh casualties were reported from Nellore (where the toll is 400), six each from Guntur and Prakasam, five each from Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna, West Godavari and Srikakulam, four from Kurnool, three from East Godavari and two each from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. The infection positivity rate stands at 12.33 per cent.