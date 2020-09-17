STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati land scam: State government to move SC against HC's media gag

Sajjala denied the government is acting in a vindictive manner and said that if the TDP talks in such a manner, it is understandable as the party is the YSRC’s political rival.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to move the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s interim orders, staying further probe in a case registered against former advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas and 12 others in the Amaravati land scam and gagging the media from reporting on contents of the FIR against the accused.

This was announced by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the State government (public affairs). The High Court had on Tuesday evening issued the interim orders on an application filed by Dammalapati Srinivas, hours after the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against him and 12 others for alleged insider trading in Amaravati under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the IPC.

Terming the HC orders unfortunate, unusual, unprecedented and surprising, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said it gives the impression that the law is one for the influential and another for the common man. “We will definitely go to the Supreme Court. If we have to go by the HC orders, none will be able to speak on Amaravati scam. Gagging the media, executive, legislature and investigation agencies... this is a serious issue. People, intellectuals and legal experts must speak up,” he remarked and asked whose interests ought to be protected by the judiciary.

“It is understandable if the HC questions in a case where a person’s liberty is suppressed or innocent people are deprived of their rights or if the vulnerable are oppressed. How could the media be gagged? It seems like an over-reaction... it appears Dammalapati’s advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that his client and daughters of a Supreme Court judge are named.. if they had done something .. shouldn’t such deeds be questioned? Shouldn’t investigating agencies take up investigation? Is there a different law for one set of people?” he questioned.

Sajjala denied the government is acting in a vindictive manner and said that if the TDP talks in such a manner, it is understandable as the party is the YSRC’s political rival. First of all, it must be found if a crime took place, he pointed out and wondered how courts could come to a pre-meditated conclusion that it was a vindictive probe.

YSRC MP raises issue in Lok Sabha
YSRC MP Mithun Reddy raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and urged the Centre to let the CBI probe the Amaravati land scam. Referring to the HC gag order, he said it was because the former advocate general is there and the kith and kin of a judge are there

‘Different law for one set of people?’
“Shouldn’t such deeds be questioned? Shouldn’t investigating agencies take up investigation? Is there a different law for one set of people?” Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked, and wondered how courts could come to a pre-meditated conclusion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Supreme Court Dammalapati Srinivas Amaravati land scam
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp