Chandrababu Naidu seeks CBI probe into attacks on temples

The EO did not make a police complaint and waited for three long days to respond, he said and wondered if the State had a government or a CM to take care of the welfare of its people. 

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a CBI probe into the attacks and property encroachments at various Hindu temples across the State in the last 15 months of the YSRC regime, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy break his silence on the issue.

Had the Chief Minister taken prompt and stringent action when the first attack took place, the ongoing attacks on temples would not have taken place, Naidu argued. 

Addressing the media through a video conference on Wednesday, he deplored that over 80 attacks took place on Hindu temples under the present regime till now. However, there has been no suitable action so far, he alleged. 

Now even Kanaka Durga Temple has come under attack. Three silver statues of lions disappeared overnight. The miscreants tried to pull out the fourth one too but could not, so they escaped with three silver lion statues, Naidu alleged.

Had the Chief Minister dismissed the Endowments minister and temple EO, the culprits responsible for the incident would have been caught by now. The EO did not make a police complaint and waited for three long days to respond, he said and wondered if the State had a government or a CM to take care of the welfare of its people. 

An idol was demolished at Shirdi Sai Mandir in Nidamanuru on Wednesday. The attacks on  temples are continuing unabated. Till now, there were six instances of encroachments on temple lands, nine instances of attacks on temple properties, 11 cases of idol demolitions, attacks on two archakas, death of cows at three gosalas, burning of chariots at two temples and so on, the TDP chief said.

