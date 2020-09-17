STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC stays GOs on forming SIT to probe Amaravati scam

A government cannot on its own do so and no law has conferred such powers on the State government, it said.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed Government Orders (GOs) pertaining to the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged Amaravati land scam. It also rejected the additional affidavits filed by the State government urging it to make the Central government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respondents.

Justice Somayajulu issued the interim orders on a petition filed by TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah and Alapati Rajendraprasad requesting the court to declare as invalid GOs 1411 and 344 under which the government formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee and the SIT to go into irregularities committed during the erstwhile TDP regime and probe the Amaravati land scam.

There is no basis for constituting the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the SIT, the court said, adding that there was scope for a government to review its predecessor’s decisions only in certain contexts. No strong reason is available for such review, it ruled and opined that if previous government’s decisions were to be reviewed, the present dispensation ought to have legislative approval. A government cannot on its own do so and no law has conferred such powers on the State government, it said.

“Only courts have the power to review unilateral, irrational or illegal policy decisions taken by a government,” the court said and pointed out that in this particular case, there were policy-related shortcomings such as taking up investigation before registering a case and seeking constitution of a special court. 

Only court, not govt, can review policy decisions, asserts HC
Remarking that there was no progress in investigation though ample time was taken, the AP High Court said, “Only courts have the power to review unilateral, irrational or illegal policy decisions taken by a government,” and pointed out that in this particular case, there were policy related shortcomings such as taking up investigation before registering a case and seeking constitution of a special court

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Amaravati scam
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp