Mobile phones stolen from moving container

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a filmy style robbery, miscreants robbed mobile phones and notepads worth Rs 82 lakh by breaking open the door of a container truck, while it was moving on the Chennai-Kolkata highway on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police RN Ammi Reddy said that the robbery took place between Chilakaluripet and Guntur.

He said the miscreants came in another vehicle and boarded the container truck without the knowledge of the driver. They broke open the door and entered the container. They packed notepads and mobile phones in gunny bags and escaped. Another truck driver, who observed the robbery, alerted the container driver. The SP said though robberies of this kind take place often in Chittoor and Kurnool, this is the first time that such an incident happened in a moving container.

He suspected that a gang from Madhya Pradesh might have been involved in the robbery. The container was loaded with mobile phones and notepads worth `9 crore at Sri City on Tuesday evening. It was going towards Kolkata. The SP formed six police teams, which are conducting searches to nab the culprits.