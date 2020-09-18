STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active COVID-19 cases further decline to 88,000 in Andhra Pradesh

State’s Covid-19 count crosses 6 lakh-mark; total recoveries increase to 5.08 lakh

Published: 18th September 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

After increasing huge number of covid-19 cases the covid-19 sample testing conducted also in high number at urban health centre in Tirupati on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally of the State crossed the 6 lakh-mark on Thursday, but on the brighter side, the total recoveries also went past the 5 lakh-mark, bringing down the number of active cases to less than 90,000. Now, the total number of Covid-19 cases in AP stood at 6,01,462. The State recorded one lakh new cases in the last 10 days. On September 7, the State crossed the 5 lakh-mark and by Thursday, the total Covid count breached the 6 lakh-mark. AP stood second in the country in the number of Covid cases, while Maharashtra topped the list with more than 11 lakh cases. 

According to the Media Bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 77,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending at 9 am Thursday. Of them, 8,702 tested positive for the virus. East and West Godavari districts continued to witness the virulent spread of coronavirus, while other districts, barring Chittoor, are showing a gradual decline in the number of cases. East Godavari recorded the day’s highest of 1,383 positive cases, followed by West Godavari with 1,064 cases and Chittoor with 905 cases. All the other districts recorded less than 800 cases in the last 24 hours. With 526 new cases, the Covid count of Vizianagaram crossed the 30,000-mark.

On the brighter side, 10,712 people recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 5.08 lakh. This brought down the number of active cases to 88,197. Prakasam has the highest number of 12,411 active cases, while Krishna got the lowest number of 2,882 active cases, who are undergoing treatment in hospitals and home isolation.

Chittoor recorded the most number of deaths in the last 24 hours with 12 persons fell victim to the virus of the day’s toll of 72, followed by Prakasam with 10, Kadapa with seven, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore with six each, East Godavari and Krishna with five each, Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari with four each, Srikakulam with  two and Vizianagaram with one. Chittoor topped the list with a Covid toll of 564 in the State. Prakasam toll crossed the 300-mark, while Srikakulam touched the 300-mark in the last 24 hours.

Another call centre to come up
Vijayawada: With a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the workload on the 104 call centre has increased. Hence, the State government has decided to set up a dedicated call centre to carry out various Covid activities such as testing, contact tracing, transportation of positive cases to quarantine centres or hospitals, maintenance of hospitals and data compilation .  The proposed new call centre needs 20 medical officers, 13 district coordinators, three shift managers and 50 data entry operators. While medical officers will be paid `45,000 per month, shift managers will get `20,000 and data entry operators `15,000. District coordinators, who will be hired as interns, will receive a stipend of `6,000 per month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 cases
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp